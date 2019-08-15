UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tunisia Slashes Field Ahead Of Presidential Poll

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 01:10 AM

Tunisia slashes field ahead of presidential poll

Tunis, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2019 ) :Tunisia's electoral commission has rejected nearly three quarters of hopefuls for next month's presidential election, accepting just two women as candidates, it said Wednesday.

The poll was brought forward from November following the July death of president Beji Caid Essebsi, elected in the wake of the 2011 revolt that overthrew former dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.

But one of the women given the green light to bid for the job is Abir Moussi, who heads a group formed from the remnants of Ben Ali's ruling party.

Among 71 would-be candidates rejected was Mounir Baatour -- an openly gay lawyer whose bid was denounced by 18 associations campaigning for LGBTIQ rights who say he does not represent them.

The electoral commission said he was barred because he failed to gather the required 10,000 signatures.

Among the candidates approved for the race were Prime Minister Youssef Chahed and a key opponent, media magnate Nabil Karoui -- who was recently charged with money laundering.

The Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party's candidate Abdelfattah Mourou was also approved.

Tunisia has been praised as a rare case of democratic transition after the Arab Spring uprisings.

But it has struggled with repeated jihadist attacks, along with inflation and unemployment that have hit Chahed's popularity.

Rejected presidential candidates can lodge appeals and the final list is set to be published by the end of August, the commission said.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Job Gay Money July August November Women Dictator Media From Race Arab

Recent Stories

Sharjah Central Abattoir slaughters around 3,000 s ..

3 hours ago

RTA’s Al Merqab e-Hail, limo technology wins sma ..

4 hours ago

‘UAE Volunteers’ recruits complete 3,265,240 v ..

4 hours ago

40,000 people benefit from ERC&#039;s sacrificial ..

5 hours ago

Abu Dhabi&#039;s CPI drops 1.1% in July 2019: SCAD

6 hours ago

AED1.9 billion in H1 2019 revenues: Damac Properti ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.