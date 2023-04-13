UrduPoint.com

Tunisia, Syria To Reopen Embassies After 11 Years

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 13, 2023 | 01:20 PM

TUNIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :Tunisia and Syria decided to reopen their respective embassies to resume diplomatic ties between the two countries, the Tunisian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced on Wednesday.

"Following the initiative undertaken by President Kais Saied to appoint a Tunisian ambassador to Syria, the Syrian side gave their approval to this appointment," reads a ministry statement.

"The Syrian side also decided to reopen its embassy in Tunis, and to designate an ambassador immediately," it added.

The two countries' foreign ministers will continue consultation and coordination to restore Tunisian-Syrian relations to their normal state.

According to the statement, the two sides will work to consolidate the fraternal ties which unite Tunisia and Syria, and to defend the values of solidarity between them.

