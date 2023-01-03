UrduPoint.com

Tunisia Transport Workers Strike Amid Economic Woes

Faizan Hashmi Published January 03, 2023 | 01:40 AM

Tunisia transport workers strike amid economic woes

Tunis, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Tram and bus workers in the Tunisian capital staged a strike over delays in salaries and the lack of an end-of-year bonus Monday, creating traffic jams across Tunis.

The strike is the latest in a string of similar actions as Tunisia grapples with an economic crisis that has led to frequent shortages of basic goods from petrol to cooking oil.

The North African nation is struggling with debts of more than 100 percent of gross domestic product and is in negotiations with the International Monetary Fund for a nearly $2 billion-dollar bailout.

Staff from state-owned public transport firm Transtu walked out and hundreds demonstrated outside the prime minister's office, responding to a call by the transport section of the powerful UGTT trade union federation.

The strike froze "the majority" of transport services across the capital of almost three million people, Transtu said.

The transport ministry said the "wildcat strike paralysed transport across Greater Tunis.

.. disrupting the functioning of public services and the interests of the citizen".

It said Transtu salaries had been paid starting from December 29 and that the "real reason for the strikes is a different set of financial demands, in the form of an annual bonus" to more than 7,000 staff, worth more than $5 million.

It said the bonus was in the process of being paid, and that it was coordinating with "all concerned parties to avoid further disruptions".

Transtu, which runs around 250 bus routes and 15 tram lines, was also shut by a strike during school holidays in November, a peak time for families using public transport.

The IMF has called for the implementation of a string of politically sensitive measures, including gradually removing subsidies on basic goods and the restructuring of public firms. These include Transtu as well as monopolies in water, energy and cereals.

The birthplace of the Arab Spring has also been mired in political divisions since President Kais Saied staged a dramatic power grab in July 2021.

Related Topics

IMF Petrol Prime Minister Water Holidays Oil Traffic Tunis Tunisia July November December All From Million Arab

Recent Stories

Carnival of trumpets and colour returns to Cape To ..

Carnival of trumpets and colour returns to Cape Town

2 hours ago
 Brazil begins paying final respects to football gi ..

Brazil begins paying final respects to football giant Pele

2 hours ago
 Early elections not possible in current situation: ..

Early elections not possible in current situation: Special Assistant to Prime Mi ..

2 hours ago
 Police arrest 4 outlaws in Hyderabad

Police arrest 4 outlaws in Hyderabad

2 hours ago
 Defending champion Nasser Al-Attiyah (Toyota) surv ..

Defending champion Nasser Al-Attiyah (Toyota) survives rocky route to win Dakar ..

2 hours ago
 Two-month Solar PV system training concludes at ET ..

Two-month Solar PV system training concludes at ETRC

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.