Tunisia votes again in 2nd round of parliamentary elections

TUNISIA , Jan 29(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :Tunisian voters are heading to polling stations on Sunday for the second round of parliamentary elections in a country embroiled in a deepening political crisis.

Polls opened at 8 a.m. local time (0700GMT) and are set to close at 6 p.m. (1700GMT).

More than 10,000 ballot boxes have been placed at 4,222 election centers across the country, according to government figures.

A total of 262 candidates, including 34 women, are in the running for 131 seats.

In December's first round of voting, 23 candidates were elected to the 161-member parliament.

Special elections will be held later for seven Constituencies with no candidates.

The early polls are the latest step in a series of exceptional measures taken by President Kais Saied, which started in July 2021 with ousting the government, dissolving parliament, and drafting a new constitution.

With around 9.2 million eligible voters, the first round saw a meager turnout of 11.22%, fueling more calls from the opposition for Saied to step down.