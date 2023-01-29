UrduPoint.com

Tunisia Votes Again In 2nd Round Of Parliamentary Elections

Muhammad Irfan Published January 29, 2023 | 07:00 PM

Tunisia votes again in 2nd round of parliamentary elections

TUNISIA , Jan 29(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :Tunisian voters are heading to polling stations on Sunday for the second round of parliamentary elections in a country embroiled in a deepening political crisis.

Polls opened at 8 a.m. local time (0700GMT) and are set to close at 6 p.m. (1700GMT).

More than 10,000 ballot boxes have been placed at 4,222 election centers across the country, according to government figures.

A total of 262 candidates, including 34 women, are in the running for 131 seats.

In December's first round of voting, 23 candidates were elected to the 161-member parliament.

Special elections will be held later for seven Constituencies with no candidates.

The early polls are the latest step in a series of exceptional measures taken by President Kais Saied, which started in July 2021 with ousting the government, dissolving parliament, and drafting a new constitution.

With around 9.2 million eligible voters, the first round saw a meager turnout of 11.22%, fueling more calls from the opposition for Saied to step down.

Related Topics

Election Parliament July December Women Sunday From Government Million Opposition P

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Mubarak briefed on UAE Badminton Federa ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak briefed on UAE Badminton Federation

1 hour ago
 MoHAP, DoH, DHA take part in Arab Health 2023 unde ..

MoHAP, DoH, DHA take part in Arab Health 2023 under one platform

2 hours ago
 FTA launches first event under â€˜Tax Supportâ€™ i ..

FTA launches first event under â€˜Tax Supportâ€™ initiative in 2023

4 hours ago
 Dubai Cares partners with Ban Ki-moon Centre

Dubai Cares partners with Ban Ki-moon Centre

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends annual ceremony of AUSAA

Sharjah Ruler attends annual ceremony of AUSAA

5 hours ago
 Sharjah Police hosts 41st Police Shooting Champion ..

Sharjah Police hosts 41st Police Shooting Championship

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.