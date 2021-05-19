Tunisian FM joins FMs of Pakistan, Turkey, Palestine enroute New York

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Tunisian Foreign Minister Othman Jerandi Wednesday joined Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi and foreign ministers of Turkey and Palestine, enroute to New York to participate in an emergency session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Palestine.

He was warmly welcomed by the three foreign ministers including Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and Palestinian foreign minister Dr Riyad Al Maliki.

In an informal talk with his Tunisian counterpart onboard, foreign minister Qureshi apprised him about the efforts being undertaken with regard to deteriorating situation in Palestine.

The two sides discussed the latest situation in Palestine, a press release said.

Foreign minister Qureshi said the Muslims across the world had been under immense pain and anguish over the desecration of Al-Aqsa mosque.

The faithfuls offering prayers were targeted with barbarity during the holy month of Ramadan which was highly condemnable, he added.

He reaffirmed Pakistan's solidarity with the people of Palestine and resolved that they would continue extending its political, moral and diplomatic support to Palestinians.

The foreign minister said use of sophisticated weapons by the invading Israeli forces against the innocent Palestinians was a gross violation of human rights and the international conventions.

Every heart was grieved at the deaths of Palestinian civilians especially at shahadat of minors, he said.

The worsening situation in Palestine required immediate attention of international community.

Both sides agreed to continue their endeavours to bring an end to Israeli aggression and oppression against Palestinians under the international laws and seek an early peaceful solution to the issue.