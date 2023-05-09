UrduPoint.com

Tunisian Minister Calls For Strengthening Economic Ties With Spain

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 09, 2023 | 11:20 AM

TUNIS, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :Tunisian Minister of Economy and Planning Samir Saied on Monday called for strengthening economic ties with Spain and the implementation of cooperation programs between the two countries.

During a meeting between Saied and visiting Spanish Deputy Minister for Commerce Xiana Mendez Bertolo, the two officials discussed the progress made under the existing cooperation programs and ways to further implement them in the next stage, especially with regard to investment and partnership, Tunisia's Ministry of Economy and Planning said in a statement.

Saied underlined the importance of facilitating high-level exchanges between Tunisia and Spain, especially in promising sectors with high added value.

"These sectors include the pharmaceutical and food industries, research and innovation, renewable energies, ways to confront climate change, mobilization of water resources, environmental protection, logistics services, and support for emerging enterprises," reads the statement.

The Spanish official reaffirmed her country's commitment to further enhancing bilateral relations with Tunisia in order to achieve common development goals and open new horizons for a fruitful partnership.

