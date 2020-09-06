UrduPoint.com
Tunisian National Guard Officer Killed In 'terrorist Attack'

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 02:00 PM

Tunisian National Guard officer killed in 'terrorist attack'

Tunis, Sept 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2020 ) :A knife attack on Sunday killed a Tunisian National Guard officer and wounded another in the coastal town of Sousse, a National Guard spokesman told AFP.

"A patrol of two National Guard officers was attacked with a knife in the centre of Sousse," 140 kilometres (80 miles) south of the capital Tunis, said the spokesman, Houcem Eddine Jebali.

"One died as a martyr and the other was wounded and is hospitalised," he said, adding that "this is a terrorist attack".

More Stories From Miscellaneous

