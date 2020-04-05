UrduPoint.com
Tunisian Parliament Grants PM Special Powers Amid Pandemic

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 12:10 AM

Tunisian parliament grants PM special powers amid pandemic

Tunis, April 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Tunisia's parliament on Saturday gave the prime minister special powers for two months to allow for the accelerated adoption of measures to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh will be able to implement measures without referring to the legislature in an effort to battle the pandemic in the North African country, according to a text adopted by parliament.

