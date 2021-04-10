Tunisian President arrives in Egypt for 3-day visit

(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2021 ) :Tunisian President Kais Saied arrived on Friday in Egypt for a three-day state visit.Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi received Saied at the Cairo International Airport, said Bassam Rady, spokesman for the Egyptian Presidency, in a statement.

An Egyptian-Tunisian summit will be held on Saturday at Al-Ittihadiya Palace in Cairo, the spokesman added.

The summit will discuss a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest as well as ways to strengthen bilateral relations and cooperation in all fields, especially at the security, economic and investment levels.