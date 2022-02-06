UrduPoint.com

Tunisian President Dissolves Top Judicial Watchdog, Accuses It Of Bias

Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2022

Tunisian president dissolves top judicial watchdog, accuses it of bias

Tunis, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Tunisian President Kais Saied said on Sunday he had dissolved a major independent judicial watchdog, accusing it of bias and working for special interests.

The Superior Council of the Judiciary (CSM) "is a thing of the past from this moment," the president said in a video, accusing the body responsible for appointing judges of corruption and delaying politically-sensitive investigations, including into the assassinations of left-wing activists in 2013.

>