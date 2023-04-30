UrduPoint.com

Tunisian President Visits Saudi Arabia's Pavilion At Tunis International Book Fair

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 30, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Tunisian President visits Saudi Arabia's pavilion at Tunis International Book Fair

Le Kram, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :President Kais Saied of the Republic of Tunisia visited the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's pavilion participating in the 37th Tunis International Book Fair.

President Saied was received by the Saudi Ambassador to Tunis, Dr.

Abdulaziz bin Ali Al-Saqr, who presented a briefing on the cultural and scientific publications on display at the Saudi pavilion.

The Kingdom's pavilion at Tunis International Book Fair showcases various valuable books and publications in multiple fields in addition to educational and scientific periodicals, audio-visual materials, and children's books.

