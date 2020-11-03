UrduPoint.com
Tunisian Startup 3D Prints Solar-powered Bionic Hands

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 03rd November 2020 | 10:00 AM

Sousse, Tunisia, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :A Tunisian startup is developing a 3D-printed bionic hand, hoping the affordable and solar-powered prosthetic will help amputees and other disabled people across Africa.

Unlike traditional devices, the artificial hand can be customised for children and youths, who otherwise require an expensive series of resized models as they grow up.

The company Cure Bionics also has plans to develop a video game-like virtual reality system that helps youngsters learn how to use the artificial hand through physical therapy.

Mohamed Dhaouafi, the 28-year-old founder and CEO of Cure Bionics, designed his first prototype while still an engineering student in his home city Sousse.

"One team member had a cousin who was born without a hand and whose parents couldn't afford a prosthesis, especially as she was still growing up," he said.

"So we decided to design a hand." Dhaouafi launched his start-up in 2017 from his parents' home, at a time when many of his classmates chose to move abroad seeking higher salaries and international experience.

"It was like positive revenge," he told AFP. "I wanted to prove I could do it. I also want to leave a legacy, to change people's lives." Dhaouafi pointed to hurdles in Tunisia, where it can be hard or impossible to order parts via large online sales sites. There is a lack of funding and, he said, "we lack visionaries within the state".

But by pooling money raised through sponsored competitions and seed investment from a US company, he was able to recruit four young engineers.

They are now fine-tuning designs, writing code and testing the artificial hand.

