UrduPoint.com

Tunisians Protest As Saied Extends Powers Over Judiciary

Faizan Hashmi Published February 14, 2022 | 01:10 AM

Tunisians protest as Saied extends powers over judiciary

Tunis, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Tunisian President Kais Saied gave himself sweeping powers over the judiciary on Sunday, prompting thousands to protest in central Tunis against what they said was another blow to their democracy.

A decree published in the early hours officially replaced a judicial watchdog he had vowed to dissolve and gave Saied powers to block judicial appointments and sack judges, who are now banned from going on strike.

Hours later, more than 2,000 protesters gathered in the capital, many waving large national flags and chanting slogans against the president.

"The people want what you don't want," went one chant, echoing a slogan of the country's revolt against the regime of dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali over a decade ago: "The people want the regime to fall." Some protesters carried signs reading "save our democracy!" and "don't touch the judiciary!" Saied's decree came a week after he said he would dissolve the High Judicial Council (CSM), prompting a nationwide strike by judges saying the move would infringe on their independence.

Sunday's ruling establishes a new "Temporary Supreme Judicial Council" with 21 members, who must swear "by God almighty to preserve the independence of the judiciary".

Nine are directly appointed by the president.

The rest, all judges who serve on the council by virtue of their current positions, are indirectly under his control, as he now has powers to dismiss "any judge failing to do his professional duties".

Moreover, the decree forbids "judges of all ranks to go on strike or hold any organised collective action that could disturb or delay the normal working of the courts".

- 'He's on his own' - Saied last July sacked the government, suspended parliament and seized a range of powers before moving to rule by decree, sparking fears for what had been seen as the only democracy to emerge from the Arab Spring uprisings.

His moves had initially been welcomed by many Tunisians tired of political parties seen as corrupt and self-serving, but his critics accuse him of moving the country back towards autocracy.

Ezzeddine Hazgui of the Citizens Against the Coup movement pointed to the size of the demonstration and said resistance to the president was growing.

"On July 25, (Saied) had lots of people behind him, now he's on his own," he said.

Saied, who has put battling corruption at the centre of his agenda, has insisted he has no intention of interfering with the judiciary, but rights groups and world powers have criticised his move.

Tunisia's Union of Administrative Judges said Sunday's decree "represents a flagrant violation of the separation of powers".

"Exceptional measures do not justify interfering in the constitutional framework of the judiciary," it said, urging judges to boycott the new council.

Said Benarbia, the regional director of the International Commission of Jurists, told AFP that the decree "enshrines the subordination of the judiciary to the executive".

"If implemented, it would effectively end judicial independence and the separation of powers in Tunisia, and, with it, the democratic experiment in the country," he said.

"It gives the president wide-ranging powers to manage the careers of judges, in particular to suspend or remove them. This violates the most basic principles of the rule of law, the separation of powers and judicial independence." - 'No legal basis' - The CSM, established in 2016, used to have the final say over judicial appointments.

It has firmly rejected decrees that "infringe on the constitutional structure of the judiciary" and said any alternative would have "no legal basis".

Saied had long accused the CSM of blocking politically sensitive investigations and being influenced by his nemesis, the Islamist-inspired Ennahdha party.

Ennahdha supporters were among the protesters in Tunis on Sunday, some carrying placards demanding the release of former justice minister Noureddine Bhiri and former interior ministry official Fathi Baldi.

Both were arrested by plainclothes police officers on December 31 and later accused of possible "terrorism" offences, and have been held largely incommunicado, according to rights groups.

The 63-year-old Bhiri, who suffers from diabetes, high blood pressure and a heart condition, has been on a hunger strike since he was detained and was hospitalised shortly after his arrest.

Related Topics

Corruption Protest World Police Interior Ministry Parliament Democracy Tunis Reading Independence Tunisia July December Sunday 2016 Dictator God All From Government Blood Crescent Standard Modaraba Arab

Recent Stories

UN marks World Radio Day

UN marks World Radio Day

5 hours ago
 The &#039;World&#039;s Coolest Winter&#039; conclu ..

The &#039;World&#039;s Coolest Winter&#039; concludes its successful campaign by ..

5 hours ago
 The Museum of the Future: A new beacon for knowled ..

The Museum of the Future: A new beacon for knowledge and innovation

5 hours ago
 34,499 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

34,499 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

5 hours ago
 British Parliamentarians Visit the UAE

British Parliamentarians Visit the UAE

5 hours ago
 Jawaher Al Qasimi visits &#039;The Big Heart Educa ..

Jawaher Al Qasimi visits &#039;The Big Heart Educational Centre&#039;; meets stu ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>