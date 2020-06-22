UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tunisians Protesting Over Jobs Clash With Police After Arrest Of Activist

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 02:10 AM

Tunisians protesting over jobs clash with police after arrest of activist

Tataouine, Tunisia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Protesters demanding jobs in Tunisia's energy sector blocked roads with blazing tyres on Sunday after the arrest of an activist, as security forces responded with tear gas.

For weeks, demonstrators have erected a protest camp in the southern Tataouine region demanding authorities make good on a 2017 promise to provide jobs in the gas and oil sectors to thousands of unemployed.

They have blocked roads around the El-Kamour pumping station to prevent tanker trucks from entering the facility but so far the protest had been largely peaceful.

On Sunday, however, it turned violent after the arrest of an activist "wanted" by the authorities, the governor of Tataouine, Adel Werghi, told a local radio.

The activist, arrested the night before, was identified as Tarek Haddad, the spokesman for the protesters.

An AFP correspondent said demonstrators set tyres ablaze in Tataouine and pelted security forces with stones demanding his release.

Security forces responded with tear gas and the situation remained tense in the afternoon, with intermittent clashes taking place.

The governor said it was "illegal" for protesters, who have been demonstrating for more than a month, to block roads with tents "which they have set up in the middle of streets".

In 2017, protesters had blockaded the El-Kamour pumping station for three months demanding jobs.

The sit-in ended after the employment minister signed a deal with representatives of the protesters, brokered by the powerful Tunisian trade union confederation UGTT, pledging to invest 80 million Tunisian dinars a year (almost $28 million) in Tataouine.

The UGTT said the promise was never kept.

Related Topics

Protest Governor Oil Tataouine Tunisia Gas Sunday 2017 From Million Jobs Employment

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports 3,379 new confirmed cases of ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah to reopen cinemas, entertainment centres, ..

3 hours ago

Ambassador of Azerbaijan thanks UAE for medical ai ..

3 hours ago

Louvre Abu Dhabi to re-open June 24

4 hours ago

Mosul has been a capital of creative industries fo ..

5 hours ago

National Ambulance uses live virtual training to r ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.