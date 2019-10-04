UrduPoint.com
Tunisians Spoilt For Choice In Sunday's Parliamentary Vote

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 04th October 2019 | 08:30 AM

Tunisians spoilt for choice in Sunday's parliamentary vote

Tunis, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :Just weeks after Tunisians rejected ruling political parties in the first round of presidential polls, voters are set to return to the ballot box on Sunday to elect a new parliament.

Roughly seven million voters are spoilt for choice in this parliamentary election, the second since Tunisia's adoption of a new constitution in 2014 and the third since the 2011 uprising that toppled long-time dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.

More than 15,000 candidates, running on more than 1,500 lists, are competing for 217 seats.

But the high candidate turnout has not been matched by voter engagement, as the presidential election largely eclipses the parliamentary poll.

With the death of president Beji Caid Essebsi in July, the presidential polls were brought forward from November, sandwiching the October 6 legislative vote between two rounds.

"The majority of people are completely uninterested in the legislative elections," said candidate and lawyer Ghazi Mrabet.

In a first for Tunisia's fledgling democracy, debates were held between candidates ahead of both the presidential and legislative elections, with the former drawing significantly more viewers.

But while voters may be more interested in who becomes head-of-state, it is parliament that is responsible for tackling the main issues preoccupying Tunisian society.

The rejection of the ruling political class in the September 15 presidential vote was rooted in frustration over a stagnant economy, high unemployment, failing public services and rising prices.

Observers expect voters will use the legislative poll to reinforce their choice of political outsiders in the presidential race.

The electorate sent media mogul Nabil Karoui through to the second round, despite him being detained in a money-laundering probe.

He came in behind Kais Saied, a fiercely independent and socially conservative law professor.

