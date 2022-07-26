Tunisians vote on constitution set to bolster one-man rule

(@FahadShabbir)

Tunis, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Tunisians voted Monday in favour of a new constitution, according to an exit poll, a stamp of approval for President Kais Saied whose rivals accuse him of moving to install an autocracy in the birthplace of the Arab Spring.

The referendum, a year to the day after Saied sacked the government and froze parliament in what rivals have called a coup, saw at least 27.5 percent of 9.3 million registered voters cast ballots, Tunisia's ISIE electoral commission said late Monday.

An overwhelming 92-93 percent of those who voted supported the new constitution, according to an exit poll taken by the Sigma Conseil institute.

Many of these were from the "middle classes most impacted" by years of economic crisis, the institute's head Hassen Zargouni told AFP.

Saied's move against a system that emerged after the 2011 overthrow of dictator Zine El Abidine Ben Ali was welcomed by many Tunisians fed up with high inflation and unemployment, political turmoil and a system they felt had brought little improvement to their lives.

Monday's turnout was seen as a gauge of Saied's popularity after a year of increasingly tight one-man rule that has seen scant progress on tackling the North African country's economic woes.

Turnout on the day was higher than many observers had expected, showing that Saied continues to enjoy personal popularity almost three years into his mandate.

After polling closed, Saied supporters drove cars in procession through central Tunis, waving flags and beeping, with some singing the national anthem or shouting "We would sacrifice our souls and our blood for you, Saied!" Tunisia's ISIE electoral commission chief Farouk Bouaskar, appointed by the president after he seized control of the ISIE in April, called the turnout a "very respectable number".

Much polling took place in blistering summer heat, with some voters turning up before the 6:00 am start to queue in the relative cool.

After voting, they emerged with purple ink on one finger to prevent fraud.

Election monitoring group Atide said in a statement there had been "almost no representatives from the (yes and no) campaigns", and only "a weak presence of local monitors at many voting stations".

Voting ended at 2100 GMT, with initial results due Tuesday afternoon.