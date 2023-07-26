Open Menu

Tunisia's Hafnaoui Wins Men's 800m Freestyle Gold

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 26, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Tunisia's Hafnaoui wins men's 800m freestyle gold

Fukuoka, Japan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Tunisia's Ahmed Hafnaoui won the men's 800m freestyle at swimming's world championships on Wednesday.

Hafnaoui came home in a time of 7min, 37.00sec, ahead of Australia's Sam Short on 7:37.76 and American Bobby Finke on 7:38.67.

Hafnaoui, Short and Germany's Lukas Martens were neck-and-neck for almost the entire race until Hafnaoui pulled away over the home straight.

Hafnaoui took silver behind Short in the 400m freestyle on the competition's opening night.

Hafnaoui is the reigning Olympic 400m freestyle champion.

Finke, who came into the race as the Olympic and world 800m champion, came through at the end to overtake Martens.

Related Topics

World Australia Germany Silver Olympics Race

Recent Stories

11th Million&#039;s Poet show opens for registrati ..

11th Million&#039;s Poet show opens for registration

5 minutes ago
 Dubai International Chamber promotes local busines ..

Dubai International Chamber promotes local businesses with launch of Global Expa ..

20 minutes ago
 Hirschi victorious at Ordizia Classic in Spain

Hirschi victorious at Ordizia Classic in Spain

20 minutes ago
 National Guard Command marks World Drowning Preven ..

National Guard Command marks World Drowning Prevention Day

1 hour ago
 Jebel Ali Port welcomes Hapag-Lloyd&#039;s first d ..

Jebel Ali Port welcomes Hapag-Lloyd&#039;s first dual-fuel ultra-large container ..

2 hours ago
 World Tennis League comes to Abu Dhabi for season ..

World Tennis League comes to Abu Dhabi for season 2 in December 2023

3 hours ago
HUB71, Wio Bank to enhance banking for tech startu ..

HUB71, Wio Bank to enhance banking for tech startups in Abu Dhabi

4 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners announces strategic pa ..

Abu Dhabi Catalyst Partners announces strategic partnership with A.P. Moller Cap ..

4 hours ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace participate ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace participates in Cambodia International Le ..

4 hours ago
 Suhail Al Mazrouei affirms UAE&#039;s commitment t ..

Suhail Al Mazrouei affirms UAE&#039;s commitment to adopt clean energy, support ..

5 hours ago
 Masdar joins Iberdrola to co-invest in Baltic Eagl ..

Masdar joins Iberdrola to co-invest in Baltic Eagle wind farm in Germany

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 July 2023

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous