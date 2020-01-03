UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Tunisia's PM-designate Announces Cabinet

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 12:00 AM

Tunisia's PM-designate announces cabinet

Tunis, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2020 ) :Tunisia's prime minister-designate on Thursday unveiled a proposed government composed of independent figures, after months of negotiations between political parties to fill positions failed.

The cabinet -- comprised of 28 ministers, most of whom are unknown to the general public, including four women -- still needs to receive parliamentary assent.

"I am confident this government will be approved by parliament", said Habib Jemli, designated prime minister by the Islamist inspired Ennahdha party.

Ennahdha won 52 seats in a legislative election on October 6 -- more than any other party, but not enough to form a majority in the 217-seat chamber.

Jemli on December 23 announced he would form a government of independents due to "frictions" between parties over political appointments, after two months of difficult negotiations that also involved trade unions.

He said some parties had demanded conditions for their participation in government, without elaborating.

Jemli then announced several different versions of his proposed government, before a final list was signed by President Kais Saied on Thursday, according to a statement by the presidency.

Said -- a conservative academic with no background in politics -- was elected in a presidential run-off a week after the legislative polls.

The final cabinet list identifies Hedi Guediri, a former head of the Court of Cassation, as justice minister, while the interior ministry was handed to Sofiene Sliti, an ex-spokesman for the public prosecutor.

Imed Derouiche, a judge, was chosen to head the defence ministry, while a former ambassador, Khaled Sehili, was handed the foreign ministry.

Fadhel Abdelkefi, an ex-finance minister, was selected for the ministry of development and international co-operation.

Tarek Dhiab, who won African footballer of the year in 1977, was named minister of youth and sports and popular actor Fathi Hadaoui was given the ministry of culture.

Tourism minister Rene Trabelsi is the only member of the former government to have kept his post.

The 28-member government also includes 15 ministers of state.

Parliament's office is expected to convene on Saturday in order to set a date for the chamber to vote on the new government, according to a statement on Thursday evening.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Interior Ministry Sports Parliament Vote Chamber October December Women Post Government Cabinet Court

Recent Stories

Vivo Welcomed the New Year 2020 with Vivo S1 Pro L ..

30 minutes ago

Plan being made for proper documentation of jewele ..

17 minutes ago

Pakistani media features visit of Mohamed bin Zaye ..

32 minutes ago

People of occupied Kashmir facing hardships due to ..

17 minutes ago

New Austrian Government to Fight Illegal Migration ..

17 minutes ago

Program of Austria's New Government Outlines Need ..

47 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.