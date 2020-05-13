UrduPoint.com
Tunisia's Premier Says 5 Bn Euros Needed To Plug Budget Hole

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 13th May 2020 | 12:20 AM

Tunis, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :Tunisia will need more than five billion Euros ($5.4 billion) of external assistance to balance its 2020 budget, the premier said Tuesday, even as coronavirus infections in the country appear to stall.

"The budget anticipated external finances of eight billion dinars, or a little over 2.5 billion euros, but I think that this figure will need to at least double," Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh told news channel France 24.

The premier said his country was exploring different avenues, domestically and internationally, to fill the budget for 2020, which was set at 47 billion dinars.

At the end of March the European Union said it would grant 250 million euros to Tunisia to help the North African country fight the virus and the adverse socioeconomic effects of a lockdown.

And in April the International Monetary Fund approved a $745 million emergency loan for Tunisia to help it with its virus response.

