UrduPoint.com

Tunisia's President Says Constitution Should Be Amended

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 12th September 2021 | 07:10 PM

Tunisia's president says constitution should be amended

Tunis, Sept 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Tunisian President Kais Saied has announced plans to form a new government and said the constitution should be amended, weeks after he sacked his premier and suspended parliament in moves his critics called a coup.

Speaking to two television channels after a late Saturday evening stroll in central Tunis, Saied said he would form a new government "as soon as possible" after selecting "the people with the most integrity". But he declined to give a specific timeline.

Saied also told the television stations that "the Tunisian people rejected the constitution". He added that such charters are "not eternal" and stated that "we can introduce amendments to the text".

Related Topics

Parliament Tunis TV Government

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs seizes 64 falcons hidden in vegetabl ..

Dubai Customs seizes 64 falcons hidden in vegetable truck at Hatta Border Crossi ..

1 hour ago
 &#039;Eshraqat&#039; represents UAE’s participat ..

&#039;Eshraqat&#039; represents UAE’s participation in promoting and celebrati ..

1 hour ago
 65,574 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

65,574 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 hours ago
 DFM plans to introduce three new equity futures co ..

DFM plans to introduce three new equity futures contracts on 19th September, 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on formation of SMC

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree on formation of SMC

2 hours ago
 UAE rolls out AED24 billion private sector Emirati ..

UAE rolls out AED24 billion private sector Emirati Competitiveness Programme

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.