Tunis, Sept 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2021 ) :Tunisian President Kais Saied has announced plans to form a new government and said the constitution should be amended, weeks after he sacked his premier and suspended parliament in moves his critics called a coup.

Speaking to two television channels after a late Saturday evening stroll in central Tunis, Saied said he would form a new government "as soon as possible" after selecting "the people with the most integrity". But he declined to give a specific timeline.

Saied also told the television stations that "the Tunisian people rejected the constitution". He added that such charters are "not eternal" and stated that "we can introduce amendments to the text".