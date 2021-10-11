Tunis, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2021 ) :Tunisia's President Kais Saied has appointed a new government by decree, 11 weeks after he fired the last one, the presidency said Monday.

"The president of the Republic has issued a decree naming the head of government and its members," the presidency said in a statement, shortly before state television broadcast a swearing-in ceremony.

Saied sacked the prime minister, suspended parliament and granted himself judicial powers in a July 25 power grab that opponents have termed a coup.