Tunis, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Tunisian President Kais Saied early Tuesday celebrated the almost certain victory of the "yes" vote in a referendum on a new constitution that strengthens the powers of the head of state and risks the return of authoritarian rule in the birthplace of the Arab Spring.

The referendum, held a year to the day after Saied sacked the government and froze parliament in what rivals have called a coup, saw at least 27.5 percent of 9.3 million registered voters cast ballots, Tunisia's ISIE electoral commission said late Monday after polls closed.

An overwhelming 92-93 percent of those who voted supported the new constitution, according to an exit poll taken by the Sigma Conseil institute. Initial results are due Tuesday afternoon.

After the projected outcome was announced on national television, Saied supporters drove cars in procession through central Tunis, waving flags and beeping their horns, with some singing the national anthem or shouting "We would sacrifice our souls and our blood for you, Saied!" At around 0100 GMT, the president appeared in front of a jubilant crowd.

"Tunisia has entered a new phase," he said, according to local television, adding that "there was a large crowd in the polling stations and the rate would have been higher if the vote took place over two days".

Monday's turnout, which stood at 27.5 percent, was seen as a gauge of Saied's popularity after a year of increasingly tight one-man rule that has seen scant progress in tackling the North African country's economic woes. The last legislative elections in 2019 attracted 32 percent turnout.

Without naming them, the president promised "all those who have committed crimes against the country will be held accountable for their actions".