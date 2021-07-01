TUNIS, July 1(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :-- Tunisian Health Ministry on Wednesday reported 5,921 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total number of cases in the North African country to 420,103.

The death toll from the virus rose by 116 to 14,959 in Tunisia, while the total number of recoveries reached 354,441, the ministry said in a statement.

A total of 1,718,172 lab tests have been carried out in Tunisia so far, according to the ministry.

In light of the worsening epidemiological situation in several provinces of the country, the governors of the four provinces of Grand Tunis, which includes Tunis, Ariana, Ben Arous and Manouba, decided Wednesday to impose a series of new barrier measures, which will be in place from July 1 to 14.

The four officials specified that on-site consumption in cafes and restaurants will be prohibited from 4 p.m. local time.