UrduPoint.com

Tunnel Construction Completes On High-speed Railway To China-Vietnam Border

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 03:00 PM

Tunnel construction completes on high-speed railway to China-Vietnam border

NANNING, Nov. 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) --:With the last tunnel drilled through on Tuesday, the construction of a railway that will allow Chinese high-speed trains to reach the China-Vietnam border has made a significant step forward.

The 46.9-km railway will link the cities of Fangchenggang and Dongxing, both in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region. It has a total of eight tunnels.

Currently, more than 79 percent of construction work has been completed on the railway. Track-laying and communication projects will be arranged later.

After the railway is put into operation, the history of no railway traffic between Fangchenggang and Dongxing will end. Trains on the line can run at a design speed of 200 km per hour, and the travel time between the two cities will be shortened from 90 to 20 minutes.

Related Topics

China Traffic Border From

Recent Stories

As many as 23 million people marching towards star ..

As many as 23 million people marching towards starvation in Afghanistan: WFP

31 minutes ago
 Peace talks with TTP important keeping in view geo ..

Peace talks with TTP important keeping in view geo-political situation: Ziaullah ..

30 minutes ago
 DPR Foreign Minister Says Kiev Seized Staromarievk ..

DPR Foreign Minister Says Kiev Seized Staromarievka Settlement in Donbas Gray Zo ..

32 minutes ago
 Chinese mainland reports 43 locally transmitted CO ..

Chinese mainland reports 43 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases

30 minutes ago
 Kiev Ignores All DPR Requests Related to Staromari ..

Kiev Ignores All DPR Requests Related to Staromarievka Seizure - DPR Foreign Min ..

34 minutes ago
 Stoltenberg Discussed Border Crisis With Duda, Rea ..

Stoltenberg Discussed Border Crisis With Duda, Reaffirmed NATO's Support for Pol ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.