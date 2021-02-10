UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turbine Giant Vestas Looking Offshore After Strong 2020 Results

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 10th February 2021 | 05:10 PM

Turbine giant Vestas looking offshore after strong 2020 results

Copenhagen, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2021 ) :Vestas, the global leader in wind turbines, posted stronger annual results Wednesday and said it was looking to expand crucial offshore operations with a giant new model.

The Danish company reported a 10 percent rise in net profit to 771 million Euros ($933 million) for 2020, even though its supply chain had been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Sales jumped 22 percent to a record 14.82 billion euros, a statement said.

One disappointing number was for orders however, which declined by eight percent to 12.7 billion euros in a sector where competition is stiff and global investment is growing.

Vestas has long been a leader in onshore turbines and must now catch up with offshore rivals such as the German/Spanish group Siemens Gamesa or the US multinational General Electric (GE).

"To lead the expansion of wind energy into becoming the dominant energy source, it is crucial for Vestas to become a leader in offshore wind," the statement quoted president and chief executive Henrik Andersen as saying.

In October, Vestas spent 700 million euros to gain full control of the sea-based unit it launched in 2014 with the Japanese group Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

This year, Andersen said the Danish company's focus "will be to fully integrate offshore (operations) and address executional challenges".

Vestas unveiled a 15-megawatt offshore turbine design that it expects to begin installing in 2024.

For 2021, Vestas is targeting sales of 16-17 billion euros, which would represent a gain of eight to 15 percent.

In midday trading on the Copenhagen stock exchange, Vestas shares showed a drop of 3.9 percent to 1,227.50 kroner, while the OMX Nordic 40 index on which it is listed was 0.2-percent lower overall.

Related Topics

Stock Exchange Company Lead October 2020 Mitsubishi Billion Million Siemens Coronavirus

Recent Stories

GB govt plans to construct Pissan Cricket Stadium ..

6 minutes ago

Fawad Chaudhary’s wife launches her own fashion ..

21 minutes ago

China eyes cultivation, expansion of ice tourism c ..

3 seconds ago

Over 58,000 Fake COVID-19 Vaccine Doses Busted in ..

5 seconds ago

Arab League congratulates UAE for Hope Probe’s s ..

31 minutes ago

KP food authority discards 60 kg substandard spice ..

6 seconds ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.