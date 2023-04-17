UrduPoint.com

Turk Telekom Beat Fenerbahce Beko 83-72 In Turkish Basketball Lig

Umer Jamshaid Published April 17, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Turk Telekom beat Fenerbahce Beko 83-72 in Turkish Basketball Lig

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2023 ) :- Turk Telekom beat Fenerbahce Beko 83-72 in a Turkish Basketball Lig (TBL) week 25 match on Sunday.

Jerian Grant led Telekom with 17 points, four rebounds and two assists at Ankara Arena.

Johnathan Motley's 25 points, six rebounds and two assists were not enough for Fenerbahce to come out on top.

With 22 wins and 3 losses, leaders Telekom widened the gap with the second-place Fenerbahce.

