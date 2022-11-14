UrduPoint.com

Turkey Accuses Kurdish PKK Over Istanbul Bomb Attack

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 14, 2022 | 08:30 AM

Turkey accuses Kurdish PKK over Istanbul bomb attack

Istanbul, Turkey, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :Turkey's interior minister accused the Kurdistan's Workers' Party (PKK) of responsibility for a bombing in a busy Istanbul shopping thoroughfare that killed six people and said Monday a suspect has been arrested.

The explosion tore through Istiklal Street, a popular shopping destination for locals and tourists, on Sunday afternoon, wounding dozens.

A suspect was arrested by the early hours of Monday.

"The person who planted the bomb has been arrested," interior minister Suleyman Soylu said in a statement broadcast by the official Anadolu news agency.

"According to our findings, the PKK terrorist organisation is responsible," he said.

The PKK, blacklisted as a terrorist group by Ankara as well as its Western allies, has kept up a deadly insurgency for Kurdish self-rule in southeastern Turkey since the 1980s.

Regularly targeted by Turkish military operations, the group is also at the heart of a tussle between Sweden and Turkey, which has been blocking Stockholm's entry into NATO since May, accusing it of leniency towards the PKK.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned the "vile attack" on Istiklal.

"It might be wrong if we say for sure that this is terror but according to first signs ... there is a smell of terror there," Erdogan told a news conference on Sunday.

Turkey's vice president Fuat Oktay said: "We believe that it is a terrorist act carried out by an attacker, whom we consider to be a woman, exploding the bomb".

Justice minister Bekir Bozdag said: "A woman had been sitting on one of the benches for more than 40 minutes and then she got up." "One or two minutes later, an explosion occurred," he told A Haber television.

"There are two possibilities," he said.

"There's either a mechanism placed in this bag and it explodes, or someone remotely explodes (it)." "All data on this woman are currently under scrutiny," he said.

Soylu's announcement did not add any details about the woman.

- Condemnation - Istiklal, in the historic district of Beyoglu, is one of the most famous arteries of Istanbul. It is entirely pedestrianised for 1.4 kilometres, or about a mile.

Criss-crossed by an old tramway and lined with shops and restaurants, it attracts large crowds at the weekend.

Many stores closed early in the neighbouring district of Galata, while some passers-by, who came running from the site of the explosion, had tears in their eyes.

A massive deployment of security forces barred all entrances and rescue workers and police could be seen.

Turkey's radio and television watchdog, RTUK, placed a ban on broadcasters showing footage of the blast, a measure previously taken in the aftermath of extremist attacks.

Access to social media was also restricted after the attack.

A reaction came quickly from Greece, which "unequivocally" condemned the blast and expressed condolences to the government and people of Turkey.

The United States also denounced it, with White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre saying: "We stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our NATO Ally Turkey in countering terrorism." French President Emmanuel Macron said in a message to the Turks: "We share your pain. We stand with you in the fight against terrorism".

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also tweeted in Turkish: "The pain of the friendly Turkish people is our pain."EU Council President Charles Michel offered condolences to Turkey, tweeting: "My thoughts are with the victims & their families."

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist NATO Police Condemnation Interior Minister Turkey Social Media White House Stockholm Ankara Istanbul United States Sweden Greece SITE Tayyip Erdogan May Women Sunday TV All From Government Share

Recent Stories

England lift T20 World Cup trophy by beating Pakis ..

England lift T20 World Cup trophy by beating Pakistan

20 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Final Match Pakistan Vs. Englan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Final Match Pakistan Vs. England

21 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 November 2022

23 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 13th November 2022

23 hours ago
 T20WC final match to be screened live at F-9 Park: ..

T20WC final match to be screened live at F-9 Park: Marriyum Aurangzeb

1 day ago
 Football: Italian Serie A table

Football: Italian Serie A table

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.