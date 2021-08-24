UrduPoint.com

Turkey Administer Over 90M COVID-19 Jabs So Far

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 05:20 PM

Turkey administer over 90M COVID-19 jabs so far

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Turkey has administered more than 90 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since launching a mass immunization campaign in January, according to official figures on Tuesday.

According to the Health Ministry, over 46.54 million people have received a first dose and more than 35.59 million are now fully vaccinated.Turkey has also given third booster shots to over 7.78 million people.

The data showed that at least 74.62% of the country's adult population has received minimum one dose of a two-shot vaccine.

Turkey last week expanded its intensive vaccination campaign to include everyone aged 15 and above, as well as children at least 12 years old who have a chronic disease.

A fourth dose of an mRNA vaccine is administered on demand for nationals previously given two doses of an inactive vaccine plus one dose of an mRNA but traveling to countries that only allow foreigners who had two doses of an mRNA jab, according to the Health Ministry.

Also, people who have contracted COVID-19 will be eligible for vaccination a month after recovery, as opposed to the previous period of three months.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 4.44 million lives in 192 countries and regions, with more than 212.63 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US' Johns Hopkins University.

Related Topics

Turkey January December 2019 Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan successfully test launches Fatah-1: ISPR

Pakistan successfully test launches Fatah-1: ISPR

2 minutes ago
 SEC reviews economic status indicator report for 1 ..

SEC reviews economic status indicator report for 1st half of 2021

7 minutes ago
 Transparent Hands Team Reaches Tharparker

Transparent Hands Team Reaches Tharparker

16 minutes ago
 Man arrested for trying to rape 8-years boy

Man arrested for trying to rape 8-years boy

33 seconds ago
 3 drug-peddlers held in sargodha

3 drug-peddlers held in sargodha

35 seconds ago
 Iran Covid deaths hit yet another high

Iran Covid deaths hit yet another high

37 seconds ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.