Turkey Administers Nearly 88.4M COVID-19 Jabs So Far

Sun 22nd August 2021

ANKARA, 22 Aug (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) -:Turkey has administered nearly 88.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since launching a mass immunization campaign in January, according to official figures on Sunday.

According to the Health Ministry, over 45.8 million people have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while more than 34.9 million are now fully vaccinated.

Turkey has also given third booster shots to over 7.5 million people.

The data showed that 73.78% of the country's adult population has received at least one dose of a two-shot vaccine.

The ministry also confirmed 19,351 new infections and 232 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, while as many as 13,163 more patients recovered.

Turkey on Monday expanded its intensive vaccination campaign to include everyone aged 15 and above, as well as children at least 12 years old who have a chronic disease.

A fourth dose of an mRNA vaccine is administered on demand for nationals who were previously given two doses of an inactive vaccine plus one dose of an mRNA but traveling to countries that only allow foreigners who had two doses of an mRNA jab, according to the Health Ministry.

Also, people who have contracted COVID-19 will be eligible for vaccination a month after recovery, as opposed to the previous period of three months.

