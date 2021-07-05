UrduPoint.com
Turkey Administers Over 5.34M Vaccine Doses Over Past Week

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 01:40 PM

ANKARA,5 July (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) -:Turkey administered more than 5.34 million COVID-19 vaccine doses over the past week, according to official figures released on Monday.

The country has so far administered over 52.62 million doses since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January, according to the Health Ministry.

More than 35.88 million people have received their first doses, while over 15.66 million have been fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, the number of people who have received their third COVID-19 vaccine doses crossed 1 million as of Sunday.

People above the age of 50 as well as health care staff across Turkey are able to make appointments to receive their third COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Amid a nationwide fall in virus cases and an expedited inoculation drive, Turkey has entered a new normalization phase, lifting almost all virus-related restrictions.

But seeking to limit the spread of the virus' Delta variant, it has suspended flights from Bangladesh, Brazil, South Africa, India, Nepal, and Sri Lanka.

