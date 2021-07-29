UrduPoint.com
Turkey Administers Over 70.5 Mln Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccines

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 05:00 PM

Turkey administers over 70.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines

ISTANBUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2021 ) :Turkey has so far administered over 70.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines as part of the ongoing vaccination campaign, the Health Ministry announced on Thursday.

More than 40.3 million citizens have got their first doses, while 25.6 million of them have received their second shots, according to the data published on the ministry's website.

The number of people who have received their third jabs hit 4.4 million in the country with over 83 million population, the data showed.

The figures indicated that 64.74 percent of the eligible population took at least one dose of vaccine, the ministry noted.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter that the number of vaccinated people across the country surpassed one million on Wednesday alone.

Meanwhile, in Turkey's biggest city Istanbul of over 16.5 million people, 65 percent of the population have been vaccinated with at least one dose.

"Our target is to reach the 75-percent threshold," Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya tweeted.

However, vaccination is running at a low rate in the east and southeast of the country, remaining under the 55-percent limit.

The daily COVID-19 cases had jumped to 22,291 in the country on Wednesday, the ministry said.

