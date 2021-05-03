UrduPoint.com
Turkey: Ancient Medallion Displayed At Corum Museum

Faizan Hashmi 45 seconds ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 03:00 PM

Turkey: Ancient medallion displayed at Corum Museum

CORUM, Turkey May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :A 1,500-year-old golden medallion depicting a figure of Jesus Christ has been displayed at a museum in Turkey's northern province of Corum.

The medallion was found by treasure hunters in illegal excavations in 2017 and was seized by a successful anti-smuggling operation of the security teams.

The medallion has been included in the inventory of the Corum Museum. The artifact, which is exhibited in a special showcase in the museum, attracts the attention of visitors.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Resul Ibis, an archaeologist, said the medallion is "one of the most precious items at the museum.

" Noting that the medallion named Christ Pantocrator Medallion is unique, Ibis said: "The artifact depicts Jesus Christ holding the Bible in his left hand, and raising his right hand in blessing." "...This depiction, which we usually see in churches, icons and mosaics, is for the first time on a gold coin, engraved in najaf stone on a gold filigree," he added.

Ibis added that religious descriptions of holy people increased in the 4th and 5th centuries, noting that such artifacts were used to keep the memory of holy people alive and to evoke a sense of glorification about them while teaching religion to believers.

