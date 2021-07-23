UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey And Greece Search For Missing After Migrant Boat Sinks

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 08:30 PM

Turkey and Greece search for missing after migrant boat sinks

Athens, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Greek and Turkish coast guards are searching for at least eight people who remained missing after a boat carrying 45 migrants sank off the coast of Crete, officials said on Friday.

Thirty-seven people, mostly from Syria and Iraq, were picked up in adverse weather conditions after the boat went down on Thursday near international waters near the Greek island, Greek port police told AFP.

Five of them were taken by helicopter to the Greek island of Karpathos on Thursday while 30 others -- including a woman and a child -- were transported to the Greek town of Ierapetra in southeast Crete, an AFP photographer reported.

Friday's search operations were hampered by gale-force winds, Greek port police said.

Two Turkish frigates and a maritime patrol aircraft were also searching for the missing migrants, said Turkey's defence ministry.

Survivors said that eight to 12 other people had been on board the boat when it went down 60 nautical miles southeast of Crete, Greek port police said.

Illegal immigrants often use Turkey as a transit point to reach prosperous European Union states through Greece.

Many rely on smugglers and risk their lives through perilous journeys in overcrowded boats.

In 2016, Turkey inked a deal with the EU to stem the flow of migrants to Europe in return for some incentives including financial assistance.

Turkey currently hosts some 3.7 million refugees from the conflict in Syria.

- Turkey expects more from EU - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has long demanded more assistance from the EU to deal with refugees and has in the past threatened to open Turkey's border unless the bloc provides additional funds.

In June, EU leaders approved plans to give Turkey another 3 billion Euros ($3.6 billion) over the next few years for assistance to Syrian refugees and to help boost border controls.

The new funding plan is part of a range of incentives that the bloc is using to try to keep Erdogan on side, with Brussels also offering to modernise a customs union with Turkey and start high-level talks on issues from health to security.

But Turkey responded to the proposal saying the idea that money is enough to solve migration is "a big delusion", urging greater cooperation with the EU to tackle the issue on other levels.

Ankara has repeatedly said it wants a review of the 2016 deal in a fashion that "responds to the needs of the day and common interests".

Turkey now fears a fresh wave of Afghan refugees as US troops withdraw following 20 years of fighting against the Taliban, which has been regaining territory.

Erdogan this week said Turkey was holding talks with the Afghan authorities over the issue of migrants.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Weather Police Syria Europe Turkey Threatened Iraq European Union Brussels Greece Turkish Lira Money Tayyip Erdogan June Border Women 2016 From Refugee Billion Million

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President exchange E ..

4 minutes ago

Al Dhaid Date Festival competitions attract high t ..

2 hours ago

DEWA’s SDME encourages teams to use latest techn ..

3 hours ago

UAE announces 1,521 new COVID-19 cases, 1,474 reco ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Police receive 38,000 emergency calls du ..

5 hours ago

FAO head urges G20 to invest in a healthy planet f ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.