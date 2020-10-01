Turkey and Poland added to UK travel quarantine list

London, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Britain on Thursday said it would impose quarantine for travellers from Turkey and Poland due to the increasing risk from coronavirus in both countries.

"Data from Poland shows that test positivity has nearly doubled increasing from 3.9 percent to 5.8 percent alongside a rapid increase in weekly cases," transport minister Grant Shapps wrote on his official Twitter account.

Britain initially imposed a blanket quarantine on all visitors arriving in the country but later carved out "travel corridors", which exempted travellers arriving from certain countries from having to self-isolate.

Poland has now been removed from that list, with those arriving from the country after 4.

00 am (0300 GMT) on Saturday now required to self-isolate for 14 days or face a fine of up to £10,000 ($12,900, 11,000 Euros).

"We're also removing TURKEY from the list -- the Turkish Health Ministry has been defining the number of new COVID-19 cases in a different way to the definition used by international organisations... so we have updated our risk assessment for the country," added Shapps.

With over 42,000 deaths due to Covid-19, Britain is the worst-hit country in Europe and has already imposed quarantine measures on those arriving from France, Spain and the Netherlands.

The government also removed the Caribbean holiday islands of Bonaire, St Eustatius and Saba from the exempt list on Thursday.