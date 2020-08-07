UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Announces Resuming Eastern Med Energy Search

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 05:20 PM

Turkey announces resuming eastern Med energy search

Istanbul, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced Friday that Turkey has restarted a search for energy in the eastern Mediterranean, accusing neighboring Greece of failing to keep its promises.

"We have resumed the drilling activity. We have sent (the vessel) Barbaros Hayrettin to the area," Erdogan told reporters after Friday prayers at Istanbul's landmark Hagia Sophia mosque.

Last month, Turkey said it had agreed to suspend "for a while" a search for oil and gas off a Greek island depending on the outcome of negotiations with Greece and EU heavyweight Germany.

"They haven't kept their promises," Erdogan said.

The search for hydrocarbons in the eastern Mediterranean has become a thorn in the relations between Turkey and the EU.

French President Emmanuel Macron has called for Turkey to be "sanctioned" and accused Ankara of treading on the rights of Greece and Cyprus, as all three nations scramble to exploit recently discovered gas reserves.

Ankara has said it is ready to negotiate with Athens without any preconditions.

Erdogan's comments come a day after Greece and Egypt signed an agreement to set up an exclusive economic zone in the eastern Mediterranean.

"This agreement has no value," the Turkish leader said.

Turkey last year signed a deal with the UN-recognized government in Libya on maritime jurisdiction, with several countries accusing Ankara of trying to assert its dominance in the region.

Related Topics

Turkey Egypt Oil Germany Athens Ankara Istanbul Cyprus Libya Greece Tayyip Erdogan Gas Mosque All Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Over 400,000 customers enrolled in DEWA’s ‘My ..

9 minutes ago

Huawei and 5G industrial Partners Launched The Fir ..

13 minutes ago

Twitter Adds Labels for Accounts of Russia's Upper ..

44 seconds ago

Russian Fighter Scrambled to Intercept US Reconnai ..

46 seconds ago

Speakers for ending state-sponsored terrorism in I ..

47 seconds ago

Experts stress resetting educational goals for tra ..

49 seconds ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.