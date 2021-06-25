Turkey arrests 7 PKK/KCK terror suspects

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Turkish security forces arrested at least seven people over their suspected links to the PKK/KCK terror group, a security source said on Friday.

As part of an investigation launched by the Chief Public Prosecutor's Office in eastern Kars province, a joint operation was carried out by the provincial gendarmerie command and the National Intelligence Agency (MIT) teams, said the source on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The operation was launched to arrest local collaborators of the terror group. The detained suspects were transferred to the provincial court house for further procedures.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.