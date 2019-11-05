(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :Turkey has arrested the sister of the dead leader of the Islamic State (IS) Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and her husband in Syria, the Turkish interior minister said Tuesday.

They were captured in Azaz district of Aleppo city in northwestern Syria on Monday, Suleyman Soylu told reporters.

The Turkish army and Turkey-backed Syrian rebels have been in control of Azaz District since its military offensive in 2016.

"The arrest of al-Baghdadi's sister is yet another example of the success of our counter-terrorism operations," tweeted Fahrettin Altun, Turkey's communications director.

Turkey's "determination to bring justice to those who seek to terrorize our people and destabilize our region cannot be questioned," he added.

According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a London-based watchdog, the daughter-in-law and five grandchildren of al-Baghdadi's sister were also arrested by Turkey.

Al-Baghdadi was killed in a late-night U.S.-led airstrike in a compound near the village of Barisha in northwestern Syria on Oct. 26.