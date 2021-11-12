UrduPoint.com

Turkey Bans Iraqis, Syrians, Yemenis From Flying To Belarus

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 03:20 PM

Turkey bans Iraqis, Syrians, Yemenis from flying to Belarus

Ankara, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Ankara on Friday banned citizens of Syria, Iraq and Yemen from flying from Turkish airports to Belarus because of the refugee crisis at the former Soviet country's border with Poland.

The announcement followed an urgent round of diplomatic contacts between Polish, Turkish and European officials aimed at stemming the flow of people trying to illegally cross the European Union's eastern frontier.

"Due to the problem of illegal border crossings between the European Union and Belarus, it has been decided that the citizens of Iraq, Syria and Yemen who want to travel to Belarus from Turkish airports will not be allowed to buy tickets and to board until further notice," the Turkish Civil Aviation Authority said in a statement.

Related Topics

Syria Yemen Iraq European Union Buy Ankara Belarus Poland Border From Refugee

Recent Stories

UAE announces 72 new COVID-19 cases, 92 recoveries ..

UAE announces 72 new COVID-19 cases, 92 recoveries, and no deaths in the last 24 ..

14 minutes ago
 GCU awards three PhD degrees

GCU awards three PhD degrees

17 minutes ago
 Bulgaria holds third vote amid coronavirus onslaug ..

Bulgaria holds third vote amid coronavirus onslaught

17 minutes ago
 Broken dreams: Burkina's orphans schooled in Castr ..

Broken dreams: Burkina's orphans schooled in Castro's Cuba

19 minutes ago
 Children should choose healthy, simple diet, stay ..

Children should choose healthy, simple diet, stay away from smoking: Gen Kiani

19 minutes ago
 Germany Launching Free COVID-19 Tests for Citizens ..

Germany Launching Free COVID-19 Tests for Citizens as Cases Surge - Acting Healt ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.