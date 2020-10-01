UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Begins Life Under Strict Social Media Rules

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 11:30 AM

Turkey begins life under strict social media rules

Istanbul, Oct 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :Turkey on Thursday enters a new era of tight social media restrictions that threaten to erase the local presence of Facebook and Twitter should they fail to take down contentious posts.

The legislation was rammed through parliament by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's ruling AKP party and follows the government's crackdown on opposition newspapers and television channels.

Facebook's human rights officer Iain Levine tweeted that it "raises many concerns (about) human rights".

But while fearful, free speech advocates are not certain whether Erdogan's government will be able to implement the law's most punitive measures -- or if social media companies will ever fully comply.

"We believe that these days it's really impossible in a country like Turkey to suppress social media -- it is so much a part of people's lives," said Emma Sinclair-Webb, the Turkey director of Human Rights Watch.

Under the new rules, platforms with more than one million daily users must open offices in Turkey that can deal with local court decisions to remove offending content within 48 hours.

If not, they face advertising bans, fines of up to 40 million Turkish lira ($5.1 million), and -- crucially -- bandwidth reductions of up to 90 percent, making the platforms effectively unusable.

They also require social media companies to "take necessary measures" to store user data locally, although binding legislation to that effect was taken out of the final version of the draft law passed in July.

Related Topics

Turkey Parliament Social Media Facebook Twitter Lira Tayyip Erdogan July TV Government Million Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Girl waiting for bus in Lahore allegedly kidnapped ..

15 minutes ago

Masood Khan calls for internationally declaring BJ ..

21 minutes ago

Pakistan’s nuclear, strategic capability is safe ..

34 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 1 October 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE secures 24.8 per cent of Japan&#039;s crude oi ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.