Turkey begins releasing COVID-19 case numbers by provinces

ISTANBUL, Feb. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2021 ) :Turkey started to release provincial data of COVID-19 cases weekly, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced on Twitter Tuesday.

"From now on, we will announce the number of cases for (the past) seven days at the beginning of each week," Koca said.

The highest COVID-19 density was detected in the eastern Black Sea province of Trabzon, with 228 infections out of 100,000 during Feb. 8 and Feb. 14, according to the data published on the the ministry's website.

Rize, Ordu and Giresun in the same region also had high infection rates, with 202, 194 and 184 cases, respectively, it said.,The country's most crowded province, Istanbul, with a population of over 16 million, registered 60 infections in the same period, it added.

So far, more than 4.8 million people have been vaccinated in Turkey since the start of the mass vaccination program on Jan. 14 with China's Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines, according to data from Turkey's Health Ministry.