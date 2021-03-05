UrduPoint.com
Turkey Blames Bad Weather For Deadly Military Helicopter Crash

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 05th March 2021 | 01:50 PM

Istanbul, March 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :Turkey's defence minister on Friday blamed bad weather for a military helicopter crash that killed 10 soldiers and a senior commander in the country's southeast.

Lieutenant General Osman Erbas, who headed the army's 8th Corps based in the eastern Elazig province, was among those killed in Thursday's accident.

"Based on initial information and witnesses' statements, we determined that the accident occurred due to suddenly changing adverse weather conditions," the Anadolu state news agency quoted Defence Minister Hulusi Akara as saying.

