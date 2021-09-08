UrduPoint.com

'Turkey Bridge Between East, West With Its Genetic Structure'

'Turkey bridge between East, West with its genetic structure'

ANKARA , 8 Sept (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) -:Research led by a Turkish university has concluded that Turkey is a bridge between the East and West with its genetic structure, just like its geography.

The research was carried out with the participation of the Koc University Suna Inan Kirac Foundation, Health Sciences, along with Rockefeller University (New York), Yale University and Cardiff University and New York's Icahn school of Medicine at Mount Sinai under the leadership of Bilkent University's Molecular Biology and Genetics Department in the Turkish capital Ankara.

It examined the DNA of approximately 4,000 people from all 81 provinces of Turkey.

The project's executive director, Bilkent University faculty member Prof. Tayfun Ozcelik, shared the findings of the research with Anadolu Agency.

Ozcelik said they obtained important data on the detailed genetic structure of Turkish society in the study, which lasted about 10 years and was carried out with a budget of $10 million.

"The results of our study showed that Turkey has a genetic integrity and contains a high level of genetic diversity," he said.

Noting that there are common genetic components between Turkish society and Balkan, Caucasian and middle Eastern societies, Ozcelik stressed that there is also a higher level of similarity with European societies than expected.

"Turkey, like its geographical location, is a bridge between the East and the West with its genetic structure," he emphasized.

He said the results point to the genetic effects of migration events that have occurred so far in Anatolian geography.

