Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Turkey Condemns 'unacceptable' Clashes At Jerusalem Mosque

Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2023 | 01:10 AM

Turkey condemns 'unacceptable' clashes at Jerusalem mosque

Ankara, April 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Turkey on Wednesday denounced clashes that erupted inside Israel's flashpoint Al-Aqsa mosque, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan saying Israel had crossed a "red line".

"Turkey cannot stay silent in the face of these attacks. Trampling on the Al-Aqsa mosque is our red line," Erdogan said during a dinner for those breaking daytime fasting, a practice for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

"Palestinians are not alone," he added.

Israeli police clashed with Palestinians inside Jerusalem's holy site Wednesday, sparking an exchange of rockets and air strikes, in flaring violence as the Jewish Passover overlaps with Ramadan.

Erdogan's comments followed earlier criticism made by his Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

"We condemn these attacks," Cavusoglu said on the margins of a NATO gathering in Brussels.

"Normalisation with Israel has begun, but our commitment cannot be at the expense of the Palestinian cause and our principles," he added, noting that "these attacks have exceeded the limit".

Armed police in riot gear stormed the mosque's prayer hall before dawn, with the goal of dislodging "law-breaking youths and masked agitators" who had barricaded themselves inside following evening prayers.

The Al-Aqsa mosque compound, known to Jews as the Temple Mount, is a site sacred to both islam and Judaism in the Old City of Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem that has long been a lightning rod in Israeli-Palestinian relations.

Related Topics

NATO Police Exchange Israel Turkey Brussels Jerusalem Temple SITE Tayyip Erdogan Prayer Mosque Muslim Jew Ramadan

Recent Stories

President of UAE, Serbian President exchange messa ..

President of UAE, Serbian President exchange messages on promoting strategic par ..

28 minutes ago
 UN urges restraint following violence at Al-Aqsa m ..

UN urges restraint following violence at Al-Aqsa mosque triggered by Israeli rai ..

1 hour ago
 Country facing 'constitutional crisis': Mandokahil ..

Country facing 'constitutional crisis': Mandokahil

1 hour ago
 US Still Plans to Deliver Abrams to Ukraine by Yea ..

US Still Plans to Deliver Abrams to Ukraine by Year End, Training Yet to Begin - ..

1 hour ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with committee leading G ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with committee leading Great Arab Minds initiative

1 hour ago
 French Parliament's Committee Denies Petition to D ..

French Parliament's Committee Denies Petition to Dismiss Controversial BRAV-M Ri ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.