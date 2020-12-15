UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Condemns 'unfair' US Sanctions Over Russian Missiles

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 12:40 AM

Turkey condemns 'unfair' US sanctions over Russian missiles

Ankara, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Turkey on Monday condemned "unfair" US sanctions on its SSB military procurement agency, imposed by Washington over Ankara's purchase of S-400 air defence missiles from Russia.

"We urge the US to reconsider this unfair decision as announced today.

.. emphasizing once again that Turkey stands ready to address this issue through dialogue and diplomacy in conformity with the spirit of alliance" that binds the two NATO partners, the Turkish foreign ministry said.

Related Topics

NATO Russia Turkey Washington Ankara Alliance From

Recent Stories

Dubai leads regionally, sixth globally in cultural ..

13 minutes ago

RAK Ruler offers condolences to King of Bahrain on ..

28 minutes ago

Serbia boss Tumbakovic dismissed after Euros quali ..

30 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler offers condolences to King of Bahra ..

58 minutes ago

Ministry of Health applies Dynamx Coronary Bioadap ..

58 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Khorfakkan Amphitheatre, ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.