Turkey condemns 'unfair' US sanctions over Russian missiles

Ankara, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Turkey on Monday condemned "unfair" US sanctions on its SSB military procurement agency, imposed by Washington over Ankara's purchase of S-400 air defence missiles from Russia.

"We urge the US to reconsider this unfair decision as announced today.

.. emphasizing once again that Turkey stands ready to address this issue through dialogue and diplomacy in conformity with the spirit of alliance" that binds the two NATO partners, the Turkish foreign ministry said.