Turkey Confirms 17,912 Daily COVID-19 Cases

Sun 29th August 2021 | 02:10 PM

ANKARA, Aug. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :-- Turkey on Sunday reported 17,912 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 6,329,549, according to its health ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 245 to 55,958, while 12,175 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 290,186 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 47.67 million people have received their first doses of vaccines, while over 36.52 million had their second doses. Turkey has so far administered over 92.71 million doses including third booster jabs.

