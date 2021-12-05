Turkey confirms 20,374 daily COVID-19 cases

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA, Dec. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) --:Turkey on Saturday reported 20,374 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 8,881,760, according to its health ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 228 to 77,645, while 19,463 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 353,035 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 56 million people have received their first doses of COVID-19 vaccines, and nearly 51 million had got their second doses. Turkey has so far administered 120.85 million doses including the booster jabs.