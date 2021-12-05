UrduPoint.com

Turkey Confirms 21,495 Daily COVID-19 Cases

2021-12-05

Turkey confirms 21,495 daily COVID-19 cases

ANKARA, Dec. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2021 ) --:Turkey on Sunday reported 21,495 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 8,861,386, the Turkish Health Ministry said.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 187 to 77,417, while 20,193 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 355,226 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 56 million Turkish people have received their first doses of vaccines, while over 50 million had got their second doses. Turkey has so far administered 120.78 million doses including the booster jabs.

