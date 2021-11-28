UrduPoint.com

Turkey Confirms 23,759 Daily COVID-19 Cases

Sun 28th November 2021

ANKARA, Nov. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) --:Turkey on Sunday reported 23,759 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 8,724,400, according to its health ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 192 to 76,233, while 25,103 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 358,274 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 56.18 million people have received their first doses of vaccines, while over 50.32 million had their second doses. Turkey has so far administered over 120.05 million doses including the booster jabs.

