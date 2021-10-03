Turkey confirms 28,873 daily COVID-19 cases

UrduPoint.com

ANKARA, Oct. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) --:Turkey on Sunday reported 28,873 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 7,182,943, according to its health ministry.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 210 to 64,264, while 26,224 more people recovered in the last 24 hours.

A total of 356,352 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

More than 53.94 million people have received their first doses of vaccines, while over 44.75 million had their second doses. Turkey has so far administered over 109.92 million doses including booster jabs.

