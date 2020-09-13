UrduPoint.com
Turkey Confirms Ship In Greece Row Has Returned To Coast

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 13th September 2020 | 06:40 PM

Turkey confirms ship in Greece row has returned to coast

Istanbul, Sept 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2020 ) :Turkey on Sunday said the research ship at the centre of a row with Greece over energy exploration had returned to the Turkish coast, but insisted the move did not mean Ankara was "giving up".

"There will be planned movements backwards and forwards," Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar told state news agency Anadolu in Antalya, southern Turkey.

But Akar said the movement away from contested waters did not mean Turkey "would be giving up on our rights there" during the interview broadcast live on Turkish news channels.

